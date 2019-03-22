Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption All stations have since reopened, National Rail said

Rail passengers face disruption for most of the day after engineering works overran at London's Waterloo station.

Services to and from what is the UK's busiest station, will be disrupted until at least 14:00 GMT, South Western Railway said.

Trains were unable to enter Waterloo until about 07:00 GMT, which will cause knock-on delays or cancellations.

All stations on the line have now reopened, National Rail said, but passengers have expressed their anger.

Skip Twitter post by @nationalrailenq Hi, Trains are now able to run to and from London Waterloo. However during the closure, trains were unable to leave a number of depots and enter services. As a result of this, some services may be delayed by up to 60 minutes. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) March 22, 2019 Report

It added disruption was set to last at least until the afternoon and urged passengers to consider other transport options.

South Western Railway apologised to travellers.

Image caption Disruption to services to and from Waterloo is expected until 14:00

"Services are being delayed due to over-running engineering work, sorry for the inconvenience this causes you this morning," a spokesperson said.

People have taken to social media to complain of their dismay.