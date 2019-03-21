Image copyright Met Police Image caption Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali was trying to act as a peacemaker when he was attacked

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed while trying to defuse a fight.

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali, 26, was attacked outside the Rolling Stock bar in Hackney, east London, in November.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder.

A 18-year-old woman had previously been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but was bailed pending further inquiries.

There were 132 murders in London in 2018, the highest rate for a decade.