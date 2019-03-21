London

Chelsea Women's Champions League tie: Weapons found on fan coach

  • 21 March 2019
PSG fans Image copyright @JacquiOatley
Image caption Knuckledusters, knives and drugs were found on the coach

Weapons, fireworks and drugs have been found on a coach carrying Paris St-Germain fans to a Women's Champion's League game against Chelsea.

Up to 50 PSG fans were denied entry to the quarter-final tie at Kingsmeadow.

Police were first called to reports of vandalism at the stadium at 08:00 GMT, then later to disorder at Waterloo and Wimbledon stations.

A coach that travelled overnight from Paris was searched and one arrest was made.

In a statement, the Met Police said: "Weapons, including knives and knuckledusters, were recovered along with class A drugs.

"One man from the coach was arrested for possession of class A drugs and the remaining passengers were escorted from the area by police."

The game kicked-off at as scheduled at 19:05.

Reports suggest a door at the stadium had been broken and parts of the ground had daubed with pro-PSG graffiti.

BBC Sports reporter Jacqui Oatley tweeted: "I'm told there were weapons - knuckleduster and knives - plus drugs on board.

"They damaged Chelsea's Kingsmeadow ground this morning before returning later. Banned from PSG men's and youth games but not women's."

