Police were called to reports of a fight outside a block of flats in Union Lane

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in west London.

He was found wounded outside a block of flats in Union Lane, Isleworth, following reports of a fight, at around 22:35 GMT on Friday.

Police officers gave first aid to the victim, who is thought to be 17, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched and the Met Police said a post-mortem examination and formal identification would be arranged.

Detectives from the Met's homicide and major crime command will work with officers from the west area command unit on the case.

No arrests have been made.

Officers have begun the process of informing the next of kin.