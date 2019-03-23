Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shane O'Brien is alleged to have murdered 21-year-old Josh Hanson in an unprovoked knife attack

A suspected killer who has been on the run and on Interpol's most wanted list for years has been arrested in Romania.

Shane O'Brien, 31, has been sought in connection with the murder of Josh Hanson in London since 2015.

He fled in the wake of the stabbing at a bar in Hillingdon and a £50,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.

The Met Police said extradition proceedings will begin to bring him to the UK.