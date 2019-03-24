Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found injured at a property in Marsh Road, Pinner

A man has been stabbed to death in north-west London.

The Metropolitan Police said they had started a murder investigation and were trying to identify the man and his next of kin. No-one has yet been arrested.

The man was found injured at a property in Marsh Road, Pinner, at about 06:00 GMT. He died at the scene.

No further details about the man have been released. There have been 29 deaths classed as "homicides" in London so far this year.

Skip Twitter post by @NickHurdUK Deeply saddened to hear of a fatal stabbing in Marsh Road #Pinner earlier this morning . Area cordoned off ; police conducting house to house enquiries and reassurance patrols . — Nick Hurd (@NickHurdUK) March 24, 2019 Report

Pinner MP Nick Hurd said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of the fatal stabbing.

Mr Hurd, who is also the policing minister, tweeted that the police had increased their presence in the area and were carrying out house-to-house inquires.

Victims in 2019

Motives and circumstances behind killings have varied - as have the age and gender of the victims.