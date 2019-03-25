London

Tanesha Melbourne-Blake shooting: Fourth man arrested

  • 25 March 2019
Related Topics
Tanesha Image copyright PA
Image caption Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was found with gunshot wounds in Tottenham in April 2018

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder almost a year after a 17-year-old girl was shot dead in north London.

Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was killed as she walked with friends in Charlgrove Road, Tottenham, at about 21:35 GMT on 2 April 2018.

Police believe she died when shots were fired from a vehicle as it drove past a group of young people.

The man is the fourth person to be arrested over Tanesha's death.

He was taken into custody at a north London police station, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Two men, aged 18 and 22, were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of murder.

The 18-year-old has since been released under investigation, while the 22-year-old was released on bail until mid-April.

'Wrong place, wrong time'

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder four days after the shooting and released while inquiries continue.

Tanesha was the ninth teenager to be killed in London in 2018 - a year which saw a total of 132 people die as a result of violent crime, the highest level for a decade.

Her brother Hakeem Blake said Tanesha was shot because she was in the "wrong place at the wrong time".

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites