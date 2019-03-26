Boy, 15, arrested over attempted murder

Image copyright Google Image caption Police found the boy in Forest Hill, south-east London, with stab wounds to the chest

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed in south-east London.

The victim, also aged 15, was attacked by two male suspects who arrived in a car and then ran up to the victim and stabbed him on Dartmouth Road, Forest Hill, police said.

Officers were called at about 16:10 GMT on Monday and found the boy with stab wounds to his chest.

The suspects made off in the car, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The boy who was arrested is currently in custody at a south London police station.

The victim is in hospital where his condition is described as "not life-threatening".