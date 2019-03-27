Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chris Smalling was approached about 70 minutes into the match at the Emirates Stadium

A man has denied assaulting Manchester United defender Chris Smalling during a Premier League match at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Gary Cooper, 30, of Styventon Place, Chertsey, Surrey, admitted invading the pitch but denied a separate charge of common assault at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The charges relate to an incident about 70 minutes into the match on 10 March, which Arsenal won 2-0.

Mr Cooper will next appear on 16 May.