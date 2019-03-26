Chef William Alldis to face trial over deer shooting in park
A chef has denied a firearms charge after he allegedly killed a deer with a rifle in a public park.
William Alldis, 40, is accused of shooting the animal with a Sako .243 rifle in Dagnam Park, Romford, north-east London, on 6 November last year.
The owner of the Cart Shed restaurant in Epping, Essex, denied possessing a firearm and suitable ammunition in a public place at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
He will face trial in September.
At a previous hearing, magistrates were told Mr Alldis had been reported to the police by a member of the public who claimed to have seen him shoot the deer.
Peter Glenser QC said the case was "having a serious effect on Mr Alldis' ability to earn a living".
The Cart Shed states on its website it champions "wild and locally produced food".
Judge Neil Sanders granted the defendant unconditional bail until the three-day trial, which is listed to start on 16 September.