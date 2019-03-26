Image copyright PA Image caption William Alldis runs a restaurant in Epping which champions "wild and locally produced food"

A chef has denied a firearms charge after he allegedly killed a deer with a rifle in a public park.

William Alldis, 40, is accused of shooting the animal with a Sako .243 rifle in Dagnam Park, Romford, north-east London, on 6 November last year.

The owner of the Cart Shed restaurant in Epping, Essex, denied possessing a firearm and suitable ammunition in a public place at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

He will face trial in September.

At a previous hearing, magistrates were told Mr Alldis had been reported to the police by a member of the public who claimed to have seen him shoot the deer.

Image copyright Google Image caption A member of the public claimed to have seen Mr Alldris shoot the deer in Dagnam Park, magistrates heard previously

Peter Glenser QC said the case was "having a serious effect on Mr Alldis' ability to earn a living".

The Cart Shed states on its website it champions "wild and locally produced food".

Judge Neil Sanders granted the defendant unconditional bail until the three-day trial, which is listed to start on 16 September.