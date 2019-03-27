Teenager shot dead in south London
- 27 March 2019
A man believed to be in "his late teens" has been shot dead in south London.
Emergency services were called to Friar Mews in West Norwood at about 16:10 GMT.
The victim was pronounced dead at about 16:45.
Officers have arrested two males on suspicion of murder. They have been taken to a south London police station for questioning, according to the Metropolitan Police.
The victim is yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.
A crime scene remains in place.