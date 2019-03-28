Image copyright Met Police Image caption A passer-by found Ravi Katharkamar collapsed inside his shop

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a shopkeeper who was stabbed to death in a robbery at his newsagents.

Ravi Katharkamar was attacked while opening Marsh Food and Wine in Pinner, north-west London, on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said the attack on the "completely innocent" 54-year-old was "vicious and unwarranted".

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Harrow, north-west London, on Wednesday and remains in custody, the Met said.

A passer-by found Mr Katharkamar collapsed inside the shop at about 06:00 GMT but he was pronounced dead at the scene about 45 minutes later.

Police said a post-mortem had confirmed his cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Residents described the shopkeeper as "friendly and polite" and said the community had been shaken by his death.

Kristina Bennett, who organised an appeal to raise money for Mr Katharkamar's family, said: "Pinner is a lovely place. I am hopeful that everyone will pull together to help the family in whatever way they can."

Police said the shop's till was stolen and may have been dumped somewhere.

Officers also said they wanted to hear from anyone who saw a black Vauxhall Astra being driven away from Marsh Road at speed.

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe added: "Ravi's attacker got away with a few pounds worth of coins, but he leaves behind a family utterly devastated."

