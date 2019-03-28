Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abdi Ali was reported missing by his family on 31 December 2017

A man who hacked a teenager to death and hid his body in an attic for eight months has been convicted of murder.

Gary Hopkins killed 17-year-old Abdi Ali at the north London home he shared with Stacy Docherty and their three children in December 2017.

Hopkins, 36, of Hartmoor Mews, Enfield, then bundled the body in a duvet and hid it away, the Old Bailey heard previously.

His partner Ms Docherty, 28, was cleared of murder and manslaughter.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on Docherty on charges of perverting the course of justice and of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body.

The trail was told Mr Ali, a drug dealer with gang connections, was hit over the head with a claw hammer and repeatedly stabbed with a knife.

Window cleaner Hopkins then stashed his body, along with the murder weapons, in the loft at his home, where it remained until it was discovered in August.

Hopkins admitted perverting the course of justice and preventing the lawful burial of a body before the start of the trial.

He will be sentenced on 26 April.