Image caption Police were called to Cunningham Place, near Regent's Park, at 18:15 GMT

A manhunt is under way after a man was stabbed to death in central London.

The victim was found with stab wounds in Cunningham Place, near Regent's Park, at 18:15 GMT and died in hospital.

Scotland Yard said the attack was linked to activity at the nearby London Central Mosque, which has been sealed off by armed officers.

A spokeswoman confirmed the stabbing was not terror-related, and officers continued to hunt the attacker.

Image caption A police cordon has been put in place at the mosque

Footage released on social media shows armed police standing guard outside the mosque on Park Road, about half a mile from where the man was found stabbed.

Police officer: looking for guys who ran INTO the mosque after committing some incident, so they've "quarantined" it. — Tariq طارق (@tariqtimimi) March 28, 2019

The Met tweeted: "Officers continue to deal with a stabbing at Cunningham Place/Park Road, Westminster.

"We can confirm that this incident is not terror related. Searches for suspects are ongoing."

Westminster North MP Karen Buck said she was "deeply saddened to hear this awful news".

