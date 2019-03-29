Pinner stabbing: Second murder arrest over shopkeeper death
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a shopkeeper who was stabbed to death in a robbery at his newsagents.
Ravi Katharkamar was attacked while opening Marsh Food and Wine in Pinner, north-west London, on Sunday.
The Metropolitan Police said the attack on the "completely innocent" 54-year-old was "vicious and unwarranted".
A 31-year-old man was arrested on Friday and taken to a north London police station. He remains in custody.
A 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday also remains in custody after a warrant of further extension was granted by Willesden Magistrates Court.
The warrant expires at 22:35 GMT on Saturday, the Met said.
A passer-by found Mr Katharkamar collapsed inside the shop at about 06:00 GMT but he was pronounced dead at the scene about 45 minutes later.
Police said a post-mortem had confirmed his cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.
