All Eurostar trains to and from St Pancras International have been suspended because of a trespasser.

British Transport Police said a man had been in "a precarious position" near the station in London since 19:00 GMT on Friday.

Southeastern services heading towards St Pancras from Faversham and Margate have also been affected.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for trespass and obstruction of the railway.

Power to the overhead lines was switched off, so trains could not enter or leave the station.

Eurostar said it was anticipating "numerous cancellations and severe delays", while National Rail expects disruption to last until midday.

A National Rail statement said the trespass incident occurred on the railway viaduct that crosses the high-speed lines just outside the station.

Passengers on Southeastern have been advised to travel to Victoria or Charing Cross stations rather than St Pancras.