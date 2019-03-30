Image copyright PA Image caption Armed police officers could be seen inside London Central Mosque, near Regent's Park

A man who was fatally stabbed near Regent's Park in central London has been named by police as Zahir Visiter.

The 25-year-old was found with stab wounds on Cunningham Place in St John's Wood on Thursday evening and later died in hospital.

The nearby London Central Mosque was sealed off and searched by officers after it was reported two suspects had fled the scene and entered the building.

No arrests have been made.

Footage on social media showed armed police standing guard outside the mosque on Park Road, about half a mile from where the man was found stabbed.

Det Ch Insp Garry Moncrieff, of The Met Police, said his team were "working around the clock" to trace the suspects.

He added: "A review of local CCTV footage, forensic analysis at the scene and searches in and around the scene continue.

"Understandably those in the local area will be alarmed and concerned about this brutal attack."

Extra police officers will be deployed in the area, he added.

Knife crime victims in 2019

Motives and circumstances behind killings have varied - as have the age and gender of the victims.