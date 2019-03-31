Image copyright @Markylon Image caption The victim was attacked near Clapham Common Tube station in south-west London

A man who was stabbed to death inside his car in south-west London was the victim of a "vicious and targeted" attack, police have said.

The 40-year-old driver was knifed multiple times by three men as he was turning onto Clapham Park Road, near Clapham Common Tube station, on Friday.

The victim died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, Scotland Yard said.

No-one has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Det Ch Insp Paul Healy said: "This was a vicious and targeted attack on a man inside his car in a busy area."

The force is trying to track down three male suspects, "all of slim build", who were seen leaving the area immediately after the attack at about 14:30 GMT, he added.

The Met also urged anyone witnesses or people with dashcam footage to get in contact.

There have been 22 fatal stabbings in the capital this year so far.

Knife crime victims in 2019

Motives and circumstances behind killings have varied - as have the age and gender of the victims.