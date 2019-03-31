Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abdirashid Mohamoud was stabbed to death in Isleworth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in west London.

A group of men pulled up in a vehicle before chasing Abdirashid Mohamoud through Syon Park and attacking him outside a block of flats in Union Lane, Isleworth, on 22 March.

The teenager, from the Brentford area, died of multiple stab wounds.

Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and has since been bailed.

