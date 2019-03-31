Image copyright @999London Image caption The Metropolitan Police said each victim appeared to be "selected at random" for being "alone and vulnerable"

Police are searching for a knifeman after four people were stabbed in a spate of "random" attacks in north London over the weekend.

A woman and three men were all approached from behind and knifed in the back as they walked alone in Edmonton and Walthamstow.

Police said each victim appeared to "selected at random" for being "alone and vulnerable" in the potentially linked attacks.

Two are in a critical condition.

The Metropolitan Police said the attacks are not believed to be terror-related. A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH but police say inquiries continue to establish if he is the person behind the attacks.

The first attack was on a 45-year-old woman who was hurt in Aberdeen Road at 19:02 GMT on Saturday. She remains in a critical condition in an east London hospital.

Four hours later, a man was stabbed in Park Avenue half a mile away. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police believe the third attack happened less than a mile away in Silver Street.

Image copyright Google Image caption The third victim was found at Seven Sisters Tube station

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was found injured at Seven Sisters Tube station at about 04:00 BST. He is in a critical condition in hospital.

The final stabbing happened at 09:42 in Brettenham Road, Walthamstow. Police say a man has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Detectives said they were searching for a skinny black man about 6ft 3in tall and wearing dark clothing.

'Acting alone'

Extra officers are on the streets to keep the public safe, a spokesman said.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Smillie said: "Police are treating the incidents as potentially linked. The four victims are all from different backgrounds and appear to have been selected at random due to them being alone and vulnerable. He has approached from behind without warning.

"We are working on the hypothesis that the single male suspect is acting alone and mental health issues may be a factor."