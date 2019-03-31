London

Eurostar protest: Man charged with obstructing railway

  • 31 March 2019
St Pancras station Image copyright Google
Image caption No Eurostar trains were able to leave or arrive at St Pancras for most of Saturday morning

A man has been charged over a protest near St Pancras station in central London that led to a number of Eurostar services being cancelled on Saturday.

The high-speed service to Europe was halted when a man carrying an England flag was spotted on a viaduct.

Terry Maher, 44, of Cubitt Street in Camden, north London, has been charged with obstructing the railway and causing a public nuisance.

He was remanded in custody and will face Westminster magistrates on Monday.

Eurostar passengers faced major disruption when power was shut off to overhead lines at the station.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites