Eurostar protest: Man charged with obstructing railway
A man has been charged over a protest near St Pancras station in central London that led to a number of Eurostar services being cancelled on Saturday.
The high-speed service to Europe was halted when a man carrying an England flag was spotted on a viaduct.
Terry Maher, 44, of Cubitt Street in Camden, north London, has been charged with obstructing the railway and causing a public nuisance.
He was remanded in custody and will face Westminster magistrates on Monday.
Eurostar passengers faced major disruption when power was shut off to overhead lines at the station.