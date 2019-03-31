Image copyright Google Image caption No Eurostar trains were able to leave or arrive at St Pancras for most of Saturday morning

A man has been charged over a protest near St Pancras station in central London that led to a number of Eurostar services being cancelled on Saturday.

The high-speed service to Europe was halted when a man carrying an England flag was spotted on a viaduct.

Terry Maher, 44, of Cubitt Street in Camden, north London, has been charged with obstructing the railway and causing a public nuisance.

He was remanded in custody and will face Westminster magistrates on Monday.

Eurostar passengers faced major disruption when power was shut off to overhead lines at the station.