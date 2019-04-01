Image copyright Met Police Image caption Harvey Tyrrell died in September 2018 from electrocution, the Met Police confirms

A seven-year-old boy was electrocuted at a pub in north-east London as he tried to retrieve his ball, the Met Police has confirmed.

Harvey Tyrrell, from Harold Wood, was climbing over the garden wall in the King Harold Pub in Station Road, Romford, when he was injured at about 17:20 on 11 September 2018.

He was pronounced dead in hospital about an hour later, the Met said.

A 70-year-old man and a 72-year-old man have been interviewed under caution.

A file has also been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.

An online fundraising appeal in the wake of Harvey's death described him as "a beautiful, happy and healthy seven-year-old boy who loved his football just like any other boy his age".