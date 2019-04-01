Image caption Archive picture of Shirley Oaks children's home

Victims of one of the country's worst child abuse scandals have accused Lambeth Council of dragging its heels in offering compensation.

Abuse at the Shirley Oaks Children's Homes in Croydon, south London, dated back decades.

In 2016, every former resident was promised compensation, whether they were abused or not.

Councillors said the process was quicker than legal action, when confronted by the group on Monday.

Victims claimed during the meeting that the protracted nature of the process was traumatising some former residents of the homes.

A report by the Shirley Oaks Survivors Association (SOSA) in 2016 outlined abuse on an "industrial scale" and claimed at least 60 abusers were active from the 1950s to the closure of the homes in 1983.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The report was authored by SOSA founder Raymond Stevenson

Lambeth Council accepted liability for the scandal.

It promised swift payments up to £10,000 to any former resident.

So far 68 people have received compensation, but 2,000 are expected to claim.

However, separate individual redress payments are being made for higher sums which involve assessment of the level of physical and psychological damage suffered.

Image caption The former Shirley Oaks site in Croydon

About 100 members of the Shirley Oaks Survivors Association crowded into the Lambeth Council meeting saying that they had been offered "shameful and derisory" compensation.

Many expressed views that the council's lawyers were "haggling" and "pushing back" when applications are made.

A council report revealed the average individual redress payment was taking seven months to process.

A spokesman for Lambeth said it was still quicker than it would be if the former residents took legal action, and the process also avoided the need for survivors to have to "restate their experience of abuse in court".

It is expected to cost the council £100m.