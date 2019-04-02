Image copyright PA Image caption There have been five stab attacks in the area in the last week

A man has been stabbed in the same area where four people were attacked in north London at the weekend.

The Met Police said the man, in his 30s, is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

The latest attack happened at 05:00 BST on Tuesday on Fairfield Road. The victim then walked to Aberdeen Road, where the first stab attack happened.

The police say the attacks have not yet been formally linked and they were looking for a tall, skinny black man.

The victim is said to have been walking with a friend when he was attacked. He then then made his way to Aberdeen Road, where he was found by police officers.

The other person was not injured.