Pedestrian injured in Kings Cross police chase crash
- 2 April 2019
A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after a being struck by a car involved in a police pursuit.
The vehicle hit the man on York Way, near Kings Cross station, at about 17:30 BST after refusing to stop for officers investigating a robbery.
Four men ran from the car and fled the scene, police said. Two men were later arrested nearby in connection with the crash and on suspicion of robbery.
Inquiries are continuing and witnesses have been asked to contact the police.