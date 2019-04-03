Image copyright FACEBOOK Image caption Nathaniel Armstrong died at the scene before paramedics arrived

A man has been charged with the fatal stabbing of a man in south-west London.

Nathaniel Armstrong, 29, died at the scene of the attack in Gowan Avenue, Fulham, on 16 March.

Lovel Bailey, 29, of Bromwich Walk, Birmingham, has been charged with murder after being arrested at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Armstrong's cousin Alex Beresford, Good Morning Britain's weatherman, said the victim was a "bright young man".