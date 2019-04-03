Image copyright Met Police Image caption Bjorn Brown was found in Bensham Lane in Croydon with multiple stab wounds

Gogglebox star Sandi Bogle has launched a fresh appeal for information about the fatal stabbing of her nephew on the second anniversary of his death.

Bjorn Brown, 23, was stabbed repeatedly by two men in Thornton Heath, Croydon, just before 20:30 BST on 29 March 2017. He died in hospital on 3 April.

Police have also released new CCTV footage showing the moments before the attack.

Ms Bogle said it was "never too late" for people to come forward.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gogglebox's Sandi Bogle is appealing for information two years on from her nephew's murder

"It has been two years since Bjorn was suddenly and tragically murdered, his life has been taken away but his killers are still out on streets," she said.

"This attack did not happen in the middle of the night or on a deserted street.

"We know people were in the area at the time and we are urging them to get in touch, it is never too late."

CCTV footage which shows the moments leading up to and after the stabbing has also been released by police on the anniversary of Mr Brown's death.

The footage shows two male suspects alongside Mr Brown - who was on his bike - on Bensham Lane, just past the junction with Kelling Gardens at 20:33 GMT on 29 March 2017.

The three then turn back on themselves and go into Kelling Gardens, which is where Bjorn is believed to have been stabbed.

Image copyright MET Police Image caption CCTV footage shows two male suspects alongside Bjorn - who was on his bike - on Bensham Lane

A motorist who was driving past found Mr Brown, from South Norwood, lying in Bensham Lane with multiple stab wounds.

Det Sgt Andy Sheppard, said: "The motive for this fatal attack remains unclear, but we do know that in the two years that have passed, allegiances may have changed and someone who was unwilling to speak out at the time may now feel in a position to come forward."

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Mr Brown's death.

Ms Bogle starred alongside her best friend Sandra Martin on Gogglebox, before leaving the show to try and kick-start a career in singing. She later was one of the housemates on Celebrity Big Brother and also appeared on Channel 5's makeover show, 100% Hotter.