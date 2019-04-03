Image copyright Met Poilce Image caption Zahir Visiter died in hospital after being found with stab wounds in central London

Three men have been arrested after the fatal stabbing of a man near Regent's Park in central London.

Zahir Visiter, 25, died in hospital after being found wounded on Cunningham Place, St John's Wood, on 28 March.

The Metropolitan Police said a search of the nearby London Central Mosque, which was sealed off by armed officers, was linked to the attack.

Officers arrested three men at an address in Whitechapel, east London, on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The third suspect, aged 18, was arrested for assisting an offender.

Image copyright PA Image caption Armed police officers searched London Central Mosque after the attack

