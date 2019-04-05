Image copyright Met Police Image caption A passer-by found Ravi Katharkamar collapsed inside his shop

A man has been charged with the murder of a shopkeeper who was stabbed to death in a robbery at his newsagents.

Ravi Katharkamar, 54, was attacked while opening Marsh Food and Wine in Pinner, north-west London, on 24 March.

He was found by a member of the public, and pronounced dead at the scene 45 minutes later. Police said his attacker fled with a shop till.

Alex Gunn, 31, is due to appear before Willesden Magistrates' Court, the Metropolitan Police Service said.

A 44-year-old man arrested in connection with the case has been released under investigation.

Police said a post-mortem had confirmed Mr Katharkamar's cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.