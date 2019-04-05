Image copyright PA Image caption There were five stab attacks in the Edmonton area

A man accused of carrying out a series of knife attacks has been charged with five counts of attempted murder.

The attacks, in Edmonton, north London, began on Saturday night with four people being stabbed over a 10-hour period.

A fifth victim was found injured on Tuesday morning in the street where the first attack took place.

Jason Kakaire, 29, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, the Met Police said.

The force previously said the weekend victims were approached from behind and stabbed.

After Tuesday's attack, when a man was stabbed while walking with a friend, Scotland Yard said it had put extra officers on patrol and urged the public to be vigilant.