Image copyright Met Police Image caption Packiam Ramanathan told the court she went into a "trance" when she killed her husband

A 73-year-old woman who beat her disabled husband to death with a wooden stick after suffering years of abuse has been jailed.

Packiam Ramanathan killed 76-year-old Kanagusabi Ramanathan as he lay in bed at their home in Newham, east London, on 21 September last year.

At the Old Bailey, she was cleared of murder but admitted manslaughter.

The defendant was described as a "good person" by the judge as she was jailed for for two years and four months.

The court heard that the couple had an arranged wedding in 1983 and had fled Sri Lanka in the civil war.

However, during the marriage Kanagusabi Ramanathan treated his wife as "a servant", used "filthy language", and accused her of having an affair with a fishmonger.

Packiam Ramanathan told the jury she went into a "trance" as she beat her husband after he threw a stick at her.

Image copyright Google Image caption Kanagusabi Ramanathan was found dead at the couple's flat in Burges Road, Newham

Her barrister Stephen Kamlish QC described his client as a "wonderful person" who was "quiet, reserved and upstanding".

Judge Anuja Dhir QC agreed, saying the 73-year-old's husband was a "control freak" who had been physically and verbally abusive, and subjected her to "coercive and controlling behaviour".

The prosecution had claimed the couple argued about money and Ramanathan had got "very angry" with her husband after finding out he had written to Sri Lankan police accusing her brother of fraud and theft.

The defendant, a German citizen of Sri Lankan descent, has already spent 194 days in custody.

Mr Kamlish said his client now "faces a battle to remain in this country" as she could be deported to Germany, where she has no family, and also fears going back to Sri Lanka.