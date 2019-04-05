Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shane O'Brien is alleged to have murdered 21-year-old Josh Hanson

A man arrested in Romania over a stabbing in London four years ago has been flown back to the UK.

Shane O'Brien, 31, is alleged to have murdered Josh Hanson in an unprovoked knife attack at the RE bar in Eastcote in 2015.

He fled after the stabbing and an alert was issued by Interpol for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.

The Met Police said he arrived at Heathrow on Friday night and was in custody.

Mr O'Brien became one of Britain's most wanted after years on the run.

Police said extradition proceedings followed a European Arrest Warrant.

Mr Hanson, 21, from Kingsbury in north-west London, was pronounced dead at the scene on 11 October 2015.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as haemorrhage, inhalation of blood and an incised wound to the neck.

Mr O'Brien was detained by the authorities in Romania on 23 March.