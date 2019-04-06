Walthamstow street attack: Murder charge after man dies in hospital
6 April 2019
A man has been charged with murder after a 60-year-old man was attacked in north-east London.
The victim died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon a day after he was discovered with a head injury in Hoe Street, Walthamstow.
David Dalling, 44, of Thorparch Road, has been charged with murder and robbery, the Met Police said. He was remanded in custody.
The victim's next of kin have been informed by the police.