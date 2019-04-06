Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found in Hoe Street, Walthamstow, on Tuesday and died the next day

A man has been charged with murder after a 60-year-old man was attacked in north-east London.

The victim died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon a day after he was discovered with a head injury in Hoe Street, Walthamstow.

David Dalling, 44, of Thorparch Road, has been charged with murder and robbery, the Met Police said. He was remanded in custody.

The victim's next of kin have been informed by the police.