A man has been arrested after a woman died in a street in north London.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was found injured "in the street" at Brookbank, Turkey Street, Enfield, the Met Police said. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder, and has been taken to a north London police station.

Police have set up a cordon and are in the area carrying out inquiries. The woman's next of kin have been informed.