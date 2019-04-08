Image copyright @MediaFtp Image caption Police were called to Liverpool Road in Islington on 6 October 2018

Four police officers were "savagely attacked" by a knifeman who lured them to a property with a false 999 call, a court heard.

Alex Traykov, 20, allegedly used the alias Solomon to report a fight in Islington, north London, on 6 October.

When officers arrived at Liverpool Road, Mr Traykov was holding a knife behind his back, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Traykov, of Redhill, Surrey, denies four charges of attempted murder and three charges of wounding with intent.

"Nothing could have prepared [the officers] for what awaited them or the fact that rather than seeking to break up violence against others they were about to be subjected to extreme violence themselves," prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC said.

When the officers arrived at Liverpool Road, they were met by Mr Traykov at the door of a property, the court heard

Mr Traykov first attacked PC Istarlin Said-Ali, 31, bringing the blade down in her head, cutting her hand as she warded off a second blow, jurors heard.

He then ran at the other officers, lunging at PC Rafal Zedziora, 34, inflicting a 4cm cut to his face and slashed the back of his neck, Mr Atkinson said.

The court heard he wounded 40-year-old PC Ben Thomson's arm and continued to rain down blows.

Mr Trayvok, from Redhill, Surrey, was Tasered twice and was finally subdued by PC Launa Watkins, 39, jurors were told.

'Deeply shocking'

Mr Atkinson said: "It is clear that the defendant was acting throughout in a determined way, making a series of deliberate large movements of the knife towards the officers.

"He continued after them as they sought to retreat. He continued to stab at them after they had fallen to the ground."

The Met Police officers were left deeply affected by the "deeply shocking, sudden and fast moving incident", he added.

Mr Atkinson said there was no dispute that Traykov attacked the officers and the issue for the jury was what he was intending to do.

The trial continues.