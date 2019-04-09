Image copyright PA Image caption Supt Novlett Robyn Williams (centre) is accused of failing to report sibling Jennifer Hodge (left) after she shared a video of child sexual abuse

A senior Metropolitan Police officer has denied possessing an indecent image of a child.

Supt Novlett Robyn Williams, 54, was previously commended for her community work following the Grenfell Tower fire.

She is accused of failing to report sibling Jennifer Hodge to police after allegedly receiving a video via WhatsApp in February last year.

Supt Williams denied the charge at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, alongside her sister.

Image copyright PA Image caption Supt Williams was highly commended for her work helping families affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster

Social worker Ms Hodge, 55, of Brent in north-west London, denied one count of sending the video, which allegedly depicted a young girl performing a sex act on a man.

Supt Williams is accused of one count of corrupt or other improper exercise of police powers and privilege by a constable, and one count of possessing an indecent photograph of a child.

Bus driver Dido Massivi, 61, also of Brent, is charged with two counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.

All three pleaded not guilty to all charges and were released on bail.

Their trial will be held at the Old Bailey, at a date yet to be fixed.