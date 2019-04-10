London

Wimbledon 'chemical incident': Four taken to hospital

  • 10 April 2019
Wimbledon Hill Road Image copyright @Skeptical7th
Image caption Staff fled the offices of Barclay's Bank in Merton after noticing a "chemical smell" earlier

Four people have been taken to hospital following a "chemical incident" in south-west London.

Staff fled the offices of Barclay's Bank on Wimbledon Hill Road, Merton, after noticing a "chemical smell" on Wednesday morning.

A Hazardous Area Response Team was sent to the scene at 12.31 BST. Three men and a woman were taken to hospital.

The cause of the smell is thought to be the fumigation of a building which had taken place overnight, fire crews said.

Firefighters carried out a sweep of the property but found no elevated readings.

Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious and London Fire Brigade said it was over by 14.22.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites