Image copyright Met Police Image caption A post-mortem revealed Noore Bashir Salad was stabbed to death

A 22-year-old man who died after being shot and stabbed in Newham, east London, has been named by police.

Noore Bashir Salad, from Stratford, was attacked in Church Road in Manor Park after 21:20 BST on Monday and died at the scene.

The post-mortem gave Mr Salad's cause of death as a stab wound to the leg.

No arrests have been made, but police believe the victim was attacked by three males.

Det Insp Alison Cole said: "A number of people have already spoken with officers and I am grateful for the information they have provided, but there are still pieces of the puzzle surrounding this murder that are missing.

"At this early stage we believe that the victim was approached by three males who inflicted the injuries and fled in the direction of Browning Road."

She asked anyone with information about the men or a "suspicious vehicle" seen in the area at the time to come forward.