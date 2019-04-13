Wood Green stabbing: Man critically ill after attack
- 13 April 2019
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in London on Friday night.
Emergency services were called to Bounds Green Road in Wood Green, north London, at about 21:30 BST.
They found a man, believed to be 19 years old, with a stab wound, near the road's junction with Nightingale Road.
The man was treated at the scene and taken to a central London hospital where his condition was described as life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
Inquiries continue and a crime scene remains in place.