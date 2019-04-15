Image caption The Justice4Grenfell campaign group said the video "caused great alarm and distress"

A man has been charged after a police investigation into an online video of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire.

Paul Bussetti, 46, of South Norwood, was charged with two counts of sending or causing grossly offensive material to be sent via a public communications network.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 30 April.

Five other men who were arrested in November remain under investigation.

The other men held included two aged 49, two aged 19 and a 55-year-old.

A total of 72 people died as a result of the fire at the 24-storey block in west London in June 2017.