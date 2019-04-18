Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two activists climbed on to a train at Canary Wharf while another glued his hand to the window

Three people have been charged over an Extinction Rebellion protest where activists climbed on top of a train.

A man glued himself to the side of a Docklands Light Railway (DLR) service in Canary Wharf while a man and woman had to be removed from the roof on Wednesday.

Two men and a woman have been charged with obstructing trains or carriages on the railway by an unlawful act.

Police have made nearly 400 arrests in London over the protests.

The people charged are Cathy Eastburn, 51, from Lambeth, south London; Mark Ovland, 35 of Somerton, Somerset; and Luke Watson, 29, of Manuden, Essex.

They have all been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The force said it "continues to deploy additional officers throughout the London rail network to deter and disrupt further protest activity".