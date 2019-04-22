Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck died in hospital

A teenager has been charged with killing a 19-year-old at a hair salon in north London.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck was attacked in Vincent Road, Wood Green. Police had been called to reports of people fighting.

A 20-year-old man was also stabbed but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Tyrell Graham, 18 from Waltham Forest, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery. He will appear before magistrates on Tuesday.