Image copyright Google Image caption The victim died in hospital hours after being attacked on Harlesden High Street

A 21-year-old man has been stabbed to death on a high street in north-west London.

The victim is thought to have been attacked by a group of men before seeking help at a betting shop in Harlesden High Street at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.

He was taken to hospital but died at 02:47 on Wednesday. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Seven men have been arrested in connection with the attack.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the men remained in custody, but could not confirm what offences they were being held on suspicion of.

A post-mortem examination will be held later.

There have been three other stab attacks in London since Tuesday afternoon.

The victims are a 17-year-old boy in Merton, a man in West Drayton and a 28-year-old in Wembley, who is in a critical condition.