Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police have cleared the final Extinction Rebellion road block at Marble Arch

A climate protest that has disrupted parts of London for more than a week is to end on Thursday, organisers say.

More than 1,000 Extinction Rebellion members have been arrested since demonstrations began nine days ago.

The final road block in Marble Arch has now been cleared by police. Makeshift camps at Oxford Circus and Waterloo Bridge have also been removed.

Specialist equipment has been deployed in Parliament Square to remove protesters camping in trees.

One protester told the BBC "this is our last stand".

Image copyright Extinction Rebellion Image caption Protesters at Parliament Square have been camped in trees for nearly a week, organisers said

So far 69 people have been charged in connection with the protest, the Met Police said.

Organisers said a closing ceremony will be held 17.00 BST on Thursday at Speaker's Corner, Hyde Park.

"We will leave the physical locations but a space for truth-telling has been opened up in the world," they said in a statement.

"We know we have disrupted your lives. We do not do this lightly. We only do this because this is an emergency."

Image copyright Extinction Rebellion Image caption A protester climbed a lamp post an unfurled a banner at Marble Arch

Earlier, Extinction Rebellion Youth handed a letter addressed to MPs, to Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott.

In response, Ms Abbott said MPs needed to come together to host a "broad conversation" on bringing the country's greenhouse gas emissions down.

Campaigners have issued three core demands to the government: to "tell the truth about climate change"; to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2025; and to create a citizens' assembly to oversee progress.

Image copyright Extinction Rebellion Image caption In a letter to MPs Extinction Rebellion Youth said: "We are asking you to hear the science, to feel the public's change of heart and to act now to save our futures"

Elliott Cuciurean, 20, believed to be the first climate activist successfully prosecuted over the fresh wave of protests, was spared a fine at a court hearing on Tuesday.

More actions are expected in the future.