Pedestrian, 89, dies after being hit by car in Enfield
- 24 April 2019
An 89-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in north London.
The vehicle crashed into the man on Drapers Road in Enfield on Wednesday afternoon, the Met Police said.
Emergency services were called at about 15:15 BST, but despite the efforts of paramedics the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's next of kin have been informed. The driver of the car stopped at the scene.