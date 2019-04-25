Image copyright PA Image caption Protesters have glued themselves to each other and to the building in the City of London

Climate activists have blockaded the London Stock Exchange by gluing themselves across the entrances.

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion attached themselves to walls and to each other at the financial centre in the City of London.

A group also climbed on to a Docklands Light Railway (DLR) train at Canary Wharf and held up banners.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested since the protests began on 15 April.

The group had previously said it would end its action later in the day, having previously blocked sites including Parliament Square and Waterloo Bridge.

City of London Police has warned that it is "likely the whole of the City will experience disruption" during the day.

Extinction Rebellion said protesters would spend the day focusing on the financial industry "and the corrosive impacts of the financial sector on the world we live in".

The 13 activists blockading the stock exchange wore LED signs reading "Climate emergency", "Tell the truth" and "You can't eat money".

At least four people were standing on top of the DLR train holding signs saying "Business as usual = death" and "Don't jail the canaries".

Services are still running on the DLR, but Transport for London has warned there are minor delays between Bank and Stratford/Lewisham.