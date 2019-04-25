Image copyright Reuters Image caption Just over £1m in cash was taken from the van (file photo) in Clapham, south-west London

A man has been charged after £1m in cash was allegedly stolen from a G4S van by its driver in south-west London.

The driver is said to have stolen deposit boxes from the vehicle after parking it in Larkhall Rise, Clapham, on Tuesday morning.

Just over £1m was said to have been taken.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Brixton on Wednesday on suspicion of theft after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad.

Joel March, of Rectory Grove, Clapham, has been charged with one count of theft by employee and will appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The Met said "a quantity" of cash has been recovered.

A spokeswoman for G4S, a major government contractor, said such incidents were "extremely rare".

She added: "We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police to resolve the matter."