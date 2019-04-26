Tiffany's ram raid: Van driven into London jewellery store
- 26 April 2019
Ram raiders have smashed a van into the front of Tiffany's jewellery store in west London.
The Ford Transit was driven into the shop in Sloane Street, Knightsbridge, at about 03:00 BST, and thieves on mopeds then took several items.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said everyone involved fled, leaving the van at the scene.
No arrests have been made and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.