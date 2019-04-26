Image copyright Catherine Wylie/PA Image caption A man has died after being attacked on Frampton Park Road in Hackney

A man has died and another is in hospital after a double stabbing in east London.

Police were called to Frampton Park Road, Hackney, at about 14:45 BST to reports of a man with knife wounds.

He was taken to hospital but has since died, the Met Police said. Another man injured in Wilton Way, less than a mile away, is in a stable condition.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH, police said. He remains in custody.