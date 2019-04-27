Image copyright Catherine Wylie/PA Image caption The victim was in a black Mercedes before he was attacked, detectives said

A man stabbed to death in east London was attacked by a group in a white Ford SUV-type vehicle, the Met Police said.

The 29-year-old was found injured on Frampton Park Road in Hackney at about 14:45 BST on Friday. He died in hospital.

A second man, said to be in his 20s, was found shortly after the first attack on Wilton Way having also been stabbed. He is in a stable condition.

A boy, aged 16, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH and remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Richard Vandenbergh said the victim was in a black Mercedes car before the attack.

"At some point the victim has left his car and has been attacked in Frampton Park Road," he said.

"Work, including CCTV analysis, continues but we also need to speak to people who witnessed this attack and the events surrounding it."

Next of kin have been told but formal identification has not yet taken place. A post-mortem examination was due to take place earlier.